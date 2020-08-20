Art Adventure Gallery: “Sunrise, Sunshine,” featuring mixed media works by Jana Char; works available to view online and in person by appointment only; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill, online shop open; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; one family group allowed in the gallery at a time, masks encouraged; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.
Franklin Crossing: Featuring works by Mark D. Shelton; through Aug. 28; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398.
High Desert Museum: “Natural Wanderment: Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness” features photographs and stories from members of the 562 federally recognized Native American tribes by Matika Wilbur; through Sept. 7 ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists, open limited hours; please wear a mask, visitors may be limited at any given time; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.
LTA Gallery: “Water & The Rock,” a solo exhibition of oil paintings by Darren Kling; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 3, Redmond; lta-gallery.business.site or 541-316-0362.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840
Mockingbird Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” features work by Eric Bowman, G. Russell Case, Eric Jacobsen and Grant Redden; through August ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Peterson Contemporary Art: “Fall Exhibition” features paintings by Valerie Winterholler, Holly Rodes and Leslie Duke; through August ; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Red Chair Gallery: Featuring encaustic paintings by Janet Rhodes, mixed-media paintings by Kim McClain, sculptures and paintings by Joren Traveller, jewelry by Anne von Heideken and felted garments by Tricia Biesmann; through August ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery:Featuring works by Lindsay Scott, Rett Ashby and Tyler Saunders; through Sept. 9 ; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com or 541-903-5565
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Summer Palette” features works by the High Desert Art League; through Aug. 28 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery (formerly At Liberty): “A Lie Nation, Alienation” features contemporary works by Klamath Modoc artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith; through Aug. 29 ; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Songs in the Wind,” featuring handblown glass by Nancy Becker; through Aug. ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
