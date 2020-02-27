Art Adventure Gallery: “Exit Wounds” features photos and firsthand experience statements about author and photographer Jim Lommasson and his return to civilian life after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan; through Saturday ; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
At Liberty: “Western Fronts: Cascade Siskiyou, Gold Butte, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears” is an experimental video that reflects political and ecological threats that face the four national monuments, artist talk 11 a.m. on Saturday; through Saturday ; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.
Baby Phases: Featuring works by Parker Doelling; 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite 1, Bend; 541-389-3549.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.
Copeland Gallery: Featuring outdoor photographs by Chad Copeland; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 24, Suite 110, Sunriver; copelandred.com or 541-610-2866.
Fix and Repeat: Featuring photography by Piet Visser; 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 50, Bend; piet.live.
Franklin Crossing: “Visions of Hope” features paintings by inmates of Oregon correctional institutions, benefiting Ugandan orphan children of Otino Waa; through Sunday ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398.
High Desert Chamber Music: Featuring photography by Stacie Muller and Michael Wheeler; 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
High Desert Museum: “Nature’s Resilience” featured photographs and scientific insight on how destructive natural forces bring renewal to the High Desert; through March 29 ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal; 183 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.
Karen Ruane Studio and Collective: Featuring fluid artwork by Karen Ruane; studio open by appointment only; 835 NW Bond St., Suite 200 (above Great Harvest Bakery), Bend; karenruane.com or 415-744-0471.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840
Mockingbird Gallery: Features works from gallery artists; through Saturday ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
The Oxford Hotel: Featuring landscape paintings by Janet Frost; through Saturday ;10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Peapod Glass Gallery: Featuring oil paintings and sculptures by Lori Salisbury; 164 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-312-2828.
Peterson/Roth Gallery: Featuring works Ken Roth and Rand Scot Smithey; through Saturday; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Red Chair Gallery: Featuring pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe, watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold, Raku pottery by Michael Gwinup, felted garments by Tricia Biesmann and landscape photography by Dorothy Eberhardt; through Saturday; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “The Human Element,” featuring works that highlight people in every kind of environment; through March 28 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Sisters Library: The annual art exhibit features local art from throughout the community; through Saturday ; 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-312-1070.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring works by members of the High Desert Art League; through April 5 ; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
