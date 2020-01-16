Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring work by gallery artists; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; 541-475-7701.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.

The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.

At Liberty: “Western Fronts: Cascade Siskiyou, Gold Butte, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears” is an experimental video that reflects political and ecological threats that face the four national monuments ; through Feb. 29 ; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.

Baby Phases: Featuring works by Parker Doelling; 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite 1, Bend; 541-389-3549.

Barber Library Rotunda Gallery: “Bird Stories: Flying by Nature” features impressionistic bird paintings by Jacob Joseph Norris, opening reception 4:30-6:30 Thursday; through Feb. 13 ; 2600 NW College Way, Central Oregon Community College, Bend; 541-383-7425.

Bend Magazine offices: Featuring oil paintings and pastels by Julie Blackman; through January ; Bend Magazine Offices 974 NW Riverside Drive, Bend; julieblackmanart.com

Black Butte Ranch: Featuring works by Jill Haney Neal; through January ; Black Butte Ranch, 12930 Hawks Beard, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.

Broken Top Club: Featuring paintings by Marjorie Wood Hamlin; through January ; 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend; marjorieart.com or 831-372-5273.

Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.

Copeland Gallery: Featuring outdoor photographs by Chad Copeland; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 24, Suite 110, Sunriver; copelandred.com or 541-610-2866.

Fix and Repeat: Featuring photography by Piet Visser; 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 50, Bend; piet.live.

Franklin Crossing: Featuring impressionistic oil paintings by Shelly Wierzba; through Jan. 27 ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398.

High Desert Chamber Music: Featuring photography by Stacie Muller and Michael Wheeler; 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.

High Desert Museum: “Nature’s Resilience” featured photographs and scientific insight on how destructive natural forces bring renewal to the High Desert; through March 29 thru ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800

Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.

Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal; 183 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.

John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.

Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.

Karen Ruane Studio and Collective: Featuring fluid artwork by Karen Ruane; studio open by appointment only; 835 NW Bond St., Suite 200 (above Great Harvest Bakery), Bend; karenruane.com or 415-744-0471.

Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840

Mockingbird Gallery: “Capturing Light” features works by Jennifer Diehl; through January ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.

The Oxford Hotel: Featuring works by Dee McBrien-Lee; through January ;10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398

Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.

Peapod Glass Gallery: Featuring oil paintings and sculptures by Lori Salisbury; 164 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-312-2828.

Pence Pinckney Gallery: Featuring a range of works from COCC faculty members; through Feb. 5 ; 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7510.

Peterson/Roth Gallery: Featuring work by gallery artists; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.

Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.

Red Chair Gallery: Featuring pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe, watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold, pottery by Dori Kite and landscape photography by Dorothy Eberhardt; through January ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Small Works” features a variety of works by local artists; through Feb. 1 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.

Sisters Library: The annual art exhibit features local art from throughout the community; through Feb. 22 ; 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-312-1070.

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring works by members of the High Desert Art League; through April 6 ; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.

Tumalo Art Co.: “Seasons Squared,” the group show features 12”x12” pieces, four for each season; through January ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.

The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters ongoing; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.

Worlow Collective: Featuring fine art, jewelry and more ongoing; 841 Bond St., Suite 12, Bend; worlowcollective.com.