Art Adventure Gallery: “Elves at Work,” featuring work by Sharon Bean, Gary Bold, Edward HEath and John Scheideman; though Tuesday ; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
At Liberty: “Time and Place: Ecological Work” features works by Leah Wilson; through Jan. 4 ; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.
Baby Phases: Featuring works by Parker Doelling; 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite 1, Bend; 541-389-3549.
Bend Magazine offices: Featuring oil paintings and pastels by Julie Blackman; through January ; Bend Magazine Offices 974 NW Riverside Drive, Bend; julieblackmanart.com
Black Butte Ranch: Featuring works by Jill Haney Neal; through January ; Black Butte Ranch, 12930 Hawks Beard, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.
Bright Place Gallery: Featuring works by resident gallery artists; 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; brightplacegallery.com or 503-887-9215.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.
Copeland Gallery: Featuring outdoor photographs by Chad Copeland; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 24, Suite 110, Sunriver; copelandred.com or 541-610-2866.
Franklin Crossing: Featuring artwork by members of the High Desert Art League; through Monday ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398.
High Desert Chamber Music: Featuring photography by Stacie Muller and Michael Wheeler; 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
High Desert Museum: “Nature’s Resilience” featured photographs and scientific insight on how destructive natural forces bring renewal to the High Desert; through March 29, 2020 thru ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal; 183 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.
Karen Ruane Studio and Collective: Featuring fluid artwork by Karen Ruane; studio open by appointment only; 835 NW Bond St., Suite 200 (above Great Harvest Bakery), Bend; karenruane.com or 415-744-0471.
Layor Art + Supply: Members of the SageBrushers Art Society will display their “Beervana” mosaic and other pieces; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-617-0900
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840
Mockingbird Gallery: “Winter Song” features works by Troy Collins and Dan Chen; through Tuesday ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
The Oxford Hotel: Featuring works from members of the High Desert Art League; 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Peapod Glass Gallery: Featuring oil paintings and sculptures by Lori Salisbury; 164 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-312-2828.
Peterson/Roth Gallery: The gallery will celebrate its third anniversary with an exhibition highlighting all gallery artists; through Jan. 2 ; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Red Chair Gallery:Featuring paintings by Rebecca Baldwin and small wall art pieces by various gallery artists, scarves and other woven garments by Tricia Biesmann, and jewelry by Jacqueline Newbold and Helen Bommarito; through Tuesday; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: “Small Works Show and Sale” features works from over 60 local and regional artists; through Tuesday; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com or 541-903-5565
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Small Works” features a variety of works by local artists; through Feb. 1 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring paintings by David Wachs; through Jan. 9, 2020 ; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Seasons Squared,” the group show features 12”x12” pieces, four for each season; January ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters ongoing; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
Worlow Collective: Featuring fine art, jewelry and more ongoing; 841 Bond St., Suite 12, Bend; worlowcollective.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.