Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
At Liberty: “Russians & Americans & One Italian” is an absurd realist exhibition featuring Lenin, Stalin, George Custer, Benito Mussolini and Donald Trump by artist Jim Riswold, visitors are limited to 10 at a time and must wear masks and keep 6-feet apart from one another; limited hours; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill, online shop open; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; one family group allowed in the gallery at a time, masks encouraged; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.
Fix and Repeat: Featuring photography by Piet Visser; 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 50, Bend; piet.live.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists, open limited hours; please wear a mask, visitors may be limited at any given time; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy, open by appointment; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840
Mockingbird Gallery: “Spirit Journey” features works from Dan Chen and Troy Collins, open for private viewings, call for appointment; through June ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Peterson/Roth Gallery: “Spring Exhibition” features paintings by Scott Switzer and Glenn Ness; open limited hours; through June ; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Red Chair Gallery: Featuring works by gallery artists; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring works from gallery artists of varying mediums; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com or 541-903-5565
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Featuring landscape and figurative paintings by Leigh Anne Boy; open by appointment; through June 27 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Feathers & Fur,” featuring works by Danae Bennett-Miller, opens 4-7p.m. Friday; number of visitors in gallery will be limited, masks required; through June ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
