Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists, online shop open; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring work from gallery artists, open by appointment; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy, open by appointment; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840
Red Chair Gallery: Featuring works by Sue Dougherty, abstract paintings and monotypes by Michelle Lindblom, pottery by Annie Dyer, and scarves and other fused fabric garments by Tricia Biesmann, open by appointment; through April ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Shared Vision,” featuring works by Tracy Leagjeld and Susan Luckey Higdon, open by video chat; through April ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
