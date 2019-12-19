Art Adventure Gallery: “Elves at Work,” featuring work by Sharon Bean, Gary Bold, Edward HEath and John Scheideman; though December ; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; 541-475-7701.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.

The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.

At Liberty: “Time and Place: Ecological Work” features works by Leah Wilson; through Jan. 4 ; 849 NW Wall St., Bend; atlibertyarts.com or 458-206-3040.

Baby Phases: Featuring works by Parker Doelling; 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite 1, Bend; 541-389-3549.

Bend Magazine offices: Featuring oil paintings and pastels by Julie Blackman; through January ; Bend Magazine Offices 974 NW Riverside Drive, Bend; julieblackmanart.com

Black Butte Ranch: Featuring works by Jill Haney Neal; through January ; Black Butte Ranch, 12930 Hawks Beard, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.

Bright Place Gallery: Featuring works by resident gallery artists; 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; brightplacegallery.com or 503-887-9215.

Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-549-0366.

Copeland Gallery: Featuring outdoor photographs by Chad Copeland; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 24, Suite 110, Sunriver; copelandred.com or 541-610-2866.

Franklin Crossing: Featuring artwork by members of the High Desert Art League; through Dec. 30 ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398.

High Desert Chamber Music: Featuring photography by Stacie Muller and Michael Wheeler; 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.

High Desert Museum: “Nature’s Resilience” featured photographs and scientific insight on how destructive natural forces bring renewal to the High Desert; through March 29, 2020 thru ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Hood Avenue Art: Featuring works from gallery artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800

Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.

Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal; 183 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-617-6078.

John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.

Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler: Featuring jewelry and paintings by Karen Bandy; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 5, Bend; karenbandy.com or 541-388-0155.

Karen Ruane Studio and Collective: Featuring fluid artwork by Karen Ruane; studio open by appointment only; 835 NW Bond St., Suite 200 (above Great Harvest Bakery), Bend; karenruane.com or 415-744-0471.

Layor Art + Supply: Members of the SageBrushers Art Society will display their “Beervana” mosaic and other pieces; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-617-0900

Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com or 541-330-0840

Mockingbird Gallery: “Winter Song” features works by Troy Collins and Dan Chen; through December ; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.

The Oxford Hotel: Featuring works from members of the High Desert Art League; 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-382-9398

Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.

Peapod Glass Gallery: Featuring oil paintings and sculptures by Lori Salisbury; 164 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-312-2828.

Peterson/Roth Gallery: The gallery will celebrate its third anniversary with an exhibition highlighting all gallery artists; through Jan. 2 ; 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 1, Bend; petersonroth.com or 541-633-7148.

Raven Makes Gallery: Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.

Red Chair Gallery:Featuring paintings by Rebecca Baldwin and small wall art pieces by various gallery artists, scarves and other woven garments by Tricia Biesmann, and jewelry by Jacqueline Newbold and Helen Bommarito; through December ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.

Rimrock Gallery: “Small Works Show and Sale” features works from over 60 local and regional artists; through December ; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com or 541-903-5565

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Small Works” features a variety of works by local artists; through Feb. 1 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring paintings by David Wachs; through Jan. 9, 2020 ; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.

Tumalo Art Co.: “Seasons Squared,” the group show features 12”x12” pieces, four for each season; January ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.

The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters ongoing; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.

Worlow Collective: Featuring fine art, jewelry and more ongoing; 841 Bond St., Suite 12, Bend; worlowcollective.com.