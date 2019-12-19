Who: Landscape painter Troy Collins’ work is on display as part of the “Winter Song” exhibition at Mockingbird Gallery through December. A native of Montana, Collins has studied under Robert Moore and credits his teacher with inspiring his love of Russian Impressionism. The avid plein air painter has always had a love for the outdoors and exploring the backcountry wilderness. He has also worked with painters Barry Thomas and Patrick Matthews and has been inducted into the Russell Skull Society of Artists.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
