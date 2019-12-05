Seasons squared

Clockwise from top: Winter, Mt. Hood; Spring by Katherine Taylor; Summer by Shelli Walters; Fall by Susan Luckey Higdon is on display through January at Tumalo Art Co.

 Submitted photo

Who: Susan Luckey Higdon’s work is on display as part of the group show “Seasons Squared” at Tumalo Art Co. through January, with an opening reception 4-8 p.m. Friday Dec. 6. Partner and working artist of the gallery, Luckey Higdon has been practising her craft consistently for the past 25 years. Her works in pastels and acrylic painting have been featured many national and local juried shows, Gray’s Sporting Journal and private and corporate collections. The current group exhibition her work is a part of features four 12-inch-by-12-inch works by different artists and is displayed together, each highlighting a different season.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

