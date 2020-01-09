Who: Rick Silva’s experimental video “Western Front: Cascade Siskiyou, Gold Butte, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears” will be on display through Feb. 29 at At Liberty in Bend. The video combines aerial footage and photogrammetry with 3D animation, scanning the wilderness of these national monuments and creating grayscale polygons within the landscapes. The piece aims to illustrate the political and environmental threats that face these four monuments. Silva is an associate professor of art and technology at the University of Oregon who has had work featured in worldwide festivals and galleries across the U.S.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin