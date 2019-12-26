Who: Oil painter and bronze sculptor Joren Traveller’s work is on display along with other members of the High Desert Art League through Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Franklin Crossing. Traveller studied art before graduating from Cal Poly with a degree in microbiology and animal science. Her love and knowledge of nature and animals translates to her canvas and her sculpting, capturing the personality of the creatures in their natural habitats.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin