Who: Dee McBrien-Lee’s works are on display through January at The Oxford Hotel in Bend. McBrien-Lee has been painting since her childhood and studied fine art at SUNY New Paltz in the 1970s before taking a break from the art. She came back to the canvas in the early 2000s, focusing on abstract art. She uses bold and deep color palettes, allowing the colors and shapes to take on a personality of their own. She is the president of the High Desert Art League and a founding member of Red Chair Gallery. McBrien-Lee has had works featured in several juried shows and in galleries in Bend, Yachats and Memphis, Tennessee.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
