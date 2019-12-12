Who: Julie Blackman’s work is on display through January at the Bend Magazine offices. Painting since she was a child, Blackman’s creativity was encouraged by her musician grandfather who painted in his retirement. She spent 36 years in Portland and working in special education for some time before moving to Bend in 2013. Before moving she participated in Portland Open Studios for five years. Her work in oils and pastels has been featured in Bright Place Gallery and many shows and galleries throughout the state.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin