Who: Oil painter Jennifer Diehl’s exhibition “Capturing Light” features new works and is on display through January at Mockingbird Gallery in Bend. Diehl has been creating art since she was a child and has spent her life devoting herself to her creative pursuits. Studying Russian impressionism under Henry Stinson, her first show premiered when she was just 18. Her works focus on everyday people and places and include city streets, cafes, landscapes, figurative work and still life, consistently highlighting light in the paintings. She has earned many awards and has been featured in galleries across the United States.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin