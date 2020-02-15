Not for the first time, local arts community members and supporters have formed a coalition that seeks to build a world-class performing and visual arts center in Central Oregon.
It’s an ambitious project that could cost about $100 million, they said.
Central Oregon’s rapid growth over the last several decades has outpaced the capacity and availability of current venues, and the deficit of adequate performance spaces is hampering the potential of local and touring productions, say board members of the Central Oregon Center for the Arts, or COCA, a nonprofit coalition formalized in 2019.
“Bend is a city with a deep and interesting artistic and cultural mix,” said Jon Thompson, chair of the COCA board’s communications committee. “We are convinced there’s an appetite for a facility like this, and we intend for it to be inclusive. This is going to be a facility about Central Oregon residents, for Central Oregon residents, by Central Oregon residents.”
As envisioned, COCA would serve the region with a large theater seating of at least 1,200 and would have the capacity to accommodate touring Broadway productions. The facility might also have two more theaters as well as classrooms and an art gallery and would be a seven-day-a-week draw with an on-site pub or restaurant open during regular business hours in addition to serving concessions on performance days.
COCA board members said paying for the project could be done through donations, grants and a capital campaign.
In order to determine the amenities and a location with five or more acres available, the coalition is raising funds for an in-depth feasibility study via the website centraloregoncenterforthearts.org.
According to COCA board member Michael Gesme, conductor of the Central Oregon Symphony and a Central Oregon Community College music professor, the cost of the feasibility study should be between $100,000 and $120,000. The deadline for requests for proposals was Friday.
Laura Thompson, president of the COCA board of directors, said the path forward won’t be easy, but if it gets off the ground, the multi-use facility could be up and running by 2026.
There are essentially three problems “most performing organizations have faced when they need to find a large space in town,” Gesme said.
“One is that sometimes there isn’t a large enough space for what they want to do,” Gesme said. “The second is that the expense of whatever space is around might be prohibitive, or it’s too small and still prohibitive in that way. The third thing is that the largest venues in town are the high schools, and you can’t book a high school out two years.”
Bend High School, where Central Oregon Symphony holds three concerts annually, seats approximately 1,400, but some of the community orchestra’s patrons complain that the seats are uncomfortable and lack legroom.
Using high school auditoriums is difficult, COCA board members said, because school events trump those of outside organizations renting the facility. “We can get canceled in a heartbeat,” said COCA board member Trish Sewell.
Other spaces have challenges, too, they said. The Tower Theatre in downtown Bend opened in 1940 as a movie theater. In the early 2000s, it was renovated into a lavish performing arts venue seating 460, but it can prove challenging for larger productions due to limited backstage space and adequate dressing rooms, said Sewell and her husband, Larry Sewell, who is also COCA board member.
There have been at least two previous efforts to bring a major arts facility to Central Oregon. Retired music educator Clyde Thompson and Central Oregon Mastersingers founder recalls coming across paperwork from the 1970s proposing an arts center when he was still teaching at COCC.
Trish Sewell, who sings in the Mastersingers along with her husband, said that effort dates back to 1974 and was spearheaded by Mike Hollern of Brooks Resources and other arts advocates of the time.
The next concerted effort began in the late 1990s, Sewell said. In 2002, the Bend Performing Arts Center, a group active at the time, hired a California company, AMS Planning & Research Corp., to conduct a feasibility study for a major arts facility. At the time, AMS recommended a 1,500-seat hall with a possible secondary theater, according to a Bulletin report from the time. The estimated cost was at least $23 million. Gesme and Thompson served on the committee at that time.
Larry Sewell is credited by the board for suggesting current efforts.
“When I moved here in 1992, I sensed the need for something of this nature. I was relieved when these other projects were begun. … I was disappointed when they failed,” he said. Two years ago, he approached Gesme about trying again. “It just became more and more obvious that our existing facilities were inadequate for what we need,” he said.
Christian Clark, director of The Mastersingers, an auditioned choir that does an annual holiday concert at the Tower Theatre and makes use of church venues as well, is not a direct part of the effort to bring COCA to life, but he recognizes the need.
“As Bend grows and the number of arts organizations and theater programs continues to just flourish here, it seems like the need for a place for us all to call home is becoming more and more necessary,” he said.
Thompson is optimistic.
“I just think the third time might be the charm,” he said. “It’s just got to happen this time. When I look at the big picture, my quick, generalized take on it is it’s only going to get more expensive in the future, and really good locations are only going to continue to get lost. In my mind, it’s sort of investing in the kind of culture we want to have, so it’s not all beer and bicycles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.