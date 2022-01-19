If you haven’t been up College Way lately, Central Oregon Community College has a few exhibits up that might get you there.
At the Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, you’ll see more than 60 paintings by the Plein Air Painters of Oregon, titled “Plein Air to Studio — Oregon Landscapes,” which, you guessed it, includes both field and studio works, the latter category influenced by the artists’ experience in the outdoors. It’s up through Feb. 25 during library hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays (closed weekends).
Up the hill a bit more, Pence Pinckney Gallery is hosting its first in-person faculty art show since 2019. It features a stylistically wide-ranging exhibit of works by COCC instructors Paula Bullwinkel, Moe Carolin-Anderson, Bill Cravis, Karen Z. Ellis, Shin Yeon Jeon, Jason Lamb, Venus Nguyen, Isaac Peterson, Abney Wallace and Breezy Winters, on display through Feb. 4. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. For more info, contact wcravis@cocc.edu or 541-383-7513.
Finally, the Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery is hosting “The River,” a 30-foot, seven-panel art installation by Virginia-based artist and art professor Barbara Crawford, through April 15.
“The concept of ‘The River’ is that nature is a fundamental element that connects all humankind to each other and to our world,” a press release quotes Crawford.
“This installation is a journey along a metaphorical river, through which the quality of our lives and our environment are enhanced. As we progress, the study and analysis of nature reveal parallels in science that lift us to new understandings about our home in the universe.”
The building is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit cocc.edu for more information.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.