'Sister’s Christmas Catechism' — There are still tickets available for "Sister's Christmas Catechism," a holiday mystery by the author of "Late Nite Catechism," performing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. Promotional materials liked in it to “CSI: Bethlehem” as Sister looks into what happened to the Magi's gold with the assistance of St. Francis of Assisi choir students and audience members. Tickets are $27-$47 plus fees at towertheatre.org, or call the box office at 541-317-0700.
