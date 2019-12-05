If you’re trying to convince someone that hard work pays off, Bend playwright Cricket Daniel makes a pretty strong case study.

Her 2018 comedy, “The Lost Virginity Tour,” attracted the attention of Jeanie Linders, the highly successful creator of the runaway national hit “Menopause the Musical.” After weeks of negotiations, plans are in motion to take the play national.

“I was Cricket 20 years ago,” Linders told GO! last week. “I could see that she had a lot of talent, and a lot of enthusiasm, and her shows were out there.”

That’s correct. For the past decade, Daniel, 52, has written a comedy at a rate of about one per year, staging their world premieres in her adopted hometown of Bend, where she moved to in 1995 from Santa Barbara, California.

Her first play, the 2009 comedy “Couple Dating,” drew some criticism for being too sitcom-like and politically incorrect. It nevertheless went on to garner awards in Klamath Falls, where it premiered, followed by a sold-out run in 2010 at the 2nd Street Theater, a Bend theater that closed in January of this year.

After that, Daniel didn’t slow down. The success of her early shows led to a slot reserved for a new Daniel play each season at 2nd Street, and she obliged, writing and self-producing for local audiences “Love, Laughter & Lucci,” “Gina Galdi and Guest,” “Helen on Wheels,” “I Shot Jennifer Lopez,” “The Night Before the Night Before Christmas,” with Susan Benson as her director and collaborator.

With each new work, Daniel grew as a playwright. And when she wasn’t writing or producing her shows locally, she was pitching them to theaters across the country.

“Love, Laughter & Lucci” premiered in Colorado in 2010 and was staged in Florida in 2012. From its premiere at 2nd Street in 2014, “Helen on Wheels,” which demonstrated Daniel’s knack for writing strong material for older actresses, went on to be produced in California, Florida and Maryland, and earned attention in play-writing competitions and workshops in Chicago and Texas.

Then came last year’s “The Lost Virginity Tour,” about four senior women who make up the Happy Trails Baking Club in Surprise, Arizona, and decide to hit the road and visit the places each of them lost their virginity. It’s a set-up rich in opportunities for laughs, but also reflection and pathos.

Daniel herself thought it was a new achievement in her writing, telling this reporter shortly before its February 2018 opening that it was a departure for her as a playwright.

“It’s not a comedy, per se,” she said. “I think I’ve really stretched my play-writing muscles on this one. It’s different for me. It’s not in the gutter. It’s not rated R.”

As with her previous plays, Daniel exhaustively researched theaters, pitching the show on their seasons and submitting it to competitions. Among other attention it received, “The Lost Virginity Tour” went on to be a finalist in the Henley Rose Playwright Competition for Women, saw stage readings in Seattle and New York City, and was picked up by theaters in Santa Clara and Hollywood, California, Orcas Island, Washington.

Linders, who lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina, learned of “The Lost Virginity Tour” in an email from Empire Stage, the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, performing arts theater where it was performed in November.

Linders looked up the play and read, among other materials, the notice it received from The Los Angeles Times, which wrote in part: “Don’t dismiss Daniel’s high-concept premise as sitcom-light; there’s plenty of dramatic heft behind her comic conceit. But the real charm of ‘Virginity’ lies in the juicy roles it provides for mature female actors.”

“I saw the reviews of the L.A. show, and I knew there was an audience for it because obviously with ‘Menopause the Musical,’ it’s the same audience, which I have been dealing with for 20 years,” Linders said.

Linders isn’t shy about the success of “Menopause,” sharing with Blue Ridge Public Radio that it was a “cash cow.” She told this reporter, “Just tonight I pulled out a 45-page Excel spreadsheet that said, ‘Menopause revenue by location.’”

On her new business arrangement with Daniel, Linders said, “I decided she was going to be my pay it forward.”

In short order, she tracked down Daniel and asked for the script and production contract — all pretty standard, Daniel said.

Although Daniel was familiar Linders’ musical, she hadn’t yet realized with whom she was swapping emails. Among the more than 450 theaters where it’s been staged, “Menopause the Musical” once enjoyed a record-setting run at 2nd Street. But its creator isn’t exactly a household name.

“So when she asked me for that script, I thought nothing of it,” Daniel said. “I’ve queried so many theaters across the country. And I had just sent a mass emailing probably a month before. I do that two times a year, where I contact hundreds and hundreds of theaters just saying, ‘Hey, my name is so and so, these are my plays, I think they would fit well with your audiences. If you like any of the synopses you read below, let me know. I can send you a script. I would be thrilled to have your theater consider my plays.’ And I do that a lot.”

Three or four exchanges ensued over the course of about 20 minutes.

“I was like, ‘Holy crap. This is legit. This is what I’ve been waiting for. Ten years later, this is it,” said Daniel, who remembers the day — Friday, Sept. 20 — when she heard from Linders. “I normally have to beg, borrow and steal to have people read my plays.”

The two eventually spoke by phone. “I called her and said, ‘Don’t do it that way,’” Linders said.

Soon, there were lawyers involved, and after weeks of negotiations Linders optioned the production rights.

“What that means is I have the rights to produce her shows, based on our contract, and in doing so I’ll make sure that her interests and her show and the quality of her shows and her intent for her shows are all protected,” Linders said.

In the months ahead, they’ll convene in North Carolina to cast and begin casting. The show’s new iteration will then premiere in April at Linders’ theater, The Center of Art and Entertainment.

“I have the luxury of having a theater that we can test shows in once we’ve put up the first show with ‘TLVT,’ we’ll cast in specific locations around the country, bring those actors in, we’ll train them all at once and put them all on the road at once,” Linders said.

Kristin Towers-Rowles, the director of the L.A. production, is on board to direct.

“(Daniel) told me about her L.A. director, who obviously nailed the show. I will tell you that getting an L.A. Times pick of the week is no easy task. So I contacted Kristin, and she’ll be working with us to develop the brand,” Linders said.

Daniel said that even prior to hearing from Linders, she’d heard people compare “The Lost Virginity Tour” to “Menopause the Musical.”

“We share an audience,” Daniel said. “I don’t expect my play to be quite the mega-millions thing that ‘Menopause the Musical’ was, simply because (it’s) not a musical, and those tend to generate a lot more money. But I’m hoping to kind of ride her wake and her coattails for sure.”