With Gov. Kate Brown’s latest effort to curb the dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases, in effect through Dec. 2, the High Desert Museum, Tower Theatre and Cascades Theatrical Company are making immediate changes to their schedules.
High Desert Museum
The High Desert Museum closed Wednesday, when the two-week freeze order went into effect. While museums are included in the order, retail spaces are not. Therefore, the museum’s gift shop, Silver Sage Trading, will reopen on Nov. 28, in accordance with the state’s retail guidelines.
“It’s a great stop for holiday shopping,” said executive director Dana Whitelaw. “In the meantime, we appreciate support for our mission: Renewing a membership, giving a gift membership or participating in our Adopt an Animal program are wonderful options.”
Starting with the March closure and in the time since, the museum has continued to expand its virtual programming in order to offer museum-quality experiences to the community, Whitelaw noted.
“We invite everyone to take advantage of our offerings, from educational activities for youth to a virtual High Desert field trip, at highdesertmuseum.org/resources. We also have an array of recordings of our talks on our YouTube channel,” Whitelaw said.
“We’ll get through this together, and we hope to welcome the community back to the museum soon.”
The Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend is also closed through Dec. 2. Research requests can be made by emailing info@deschuteshistory.org, and curbside pick-up or mail delivery is available for purchases from the museum’s shop. Orders can be made online at deschuteshistory.org or by calling 541-389-1813.
Cascades Theatrical Company
At CTC, “A Christmas Carol,” which had been slated to open on Black Friday, will see its run shortened to two weekends, Dec. 11 and 18, according to production coordinator Julee Vadnais. Rehearsals have also been put on hold until Dec. 3.
According to CTC Business Manager Howard Huskey, CTC has put a lot of its energy toward its Teen program and “A Christmas Carol.” For now, he and Vadnais will work from home, and focus on securing donations to keep CTC afloat.
“It would be sad to lose a piece of Bend’s history after 42 years,” Huskey said.
Tower Theatre
At the Tower Theatre, Thursday’s screening of the short documentary “Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant,” has been postponed until January, and Limelight Entertainment’s planned Cocktail Cabaret performances this weekend are canceled.
Académie de Ballet’s “The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale,” which had been scheduled to perform Nov. 27-29, is likewise canceled — but there is a ray of light, said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. Logistics are being worked out for videotaping performances at the Tower later next month and distributing the recorded performance digitally and online.
Bend Radio Group’s Holiday Movie Weekend at the Tower, featuring four movies, including “Elf” and “The Polar Express” — remain scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and tickets are on sale now at the Tower.
Over the next two weeks, Solley said, staff, board members and volunteers will come together (socially distanced, that is) to redouble fundraising efforts for its Resiliency Campaign. The goal is to raise $230,000 to offset nearly $800,000 in operational losses from March through December, and to ensure the Tower maintains its role as a Central Oregon arts hub and has the resources to resume performances and events once full-size audiences can return.
Solley also said folks who have purchased tickets can, rather than seek a refund, consider donating the price of unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift to the Tower. One can also apply the ticket amount as credit or exchange for a future program, purchase a Tower membership or text “Tower” to 44321 with a special donation.
Solley also promises that the Tower’s Wall Street marquee will light up daily with COVID-19 freeze-related quotes and wittily adapted movie titles. We could all use some laughs and entertainment about now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.