Sisters’ biggest music festivals are locking in performers. Read on for the latest announcements:
• Le Vent du Nord, Mary Gauthier and Fireside Collective will perform at the Sisters Folk Festival this year.
Quebecois folk group Le Vent du Nord also performed at last year’s festival. Folk singer-songwriter Gauthier and progressive folk band Fireside Collective will make their festival debuts this year.
Performers will be announced for the festival at a rate of one every other day through the month of February, according to a news release from the organization.
The Sisters Folk Festival will return Sept. 11 through 13. Visit sistersfolkfestival.org for more information.
• Early-release tickets are on sale now for the third Sisters Rhythm and Brews Festival, which will return to Village Green Park on July 24 and 25.
The tickets cost $105 plus fees for both days and are on sale now at bendticket.com.
Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath, a nine-piece Latin funk tribute to Black Sabbath; husband-and-wife gospel/soul/country/rock duo The War and Treaty and returning guitar virtuoso Eric Gales will headline the festival. The rest of the lineup includes returning artists Nikki Hill and Mr. Sipp, along with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Vanessa Collier, Ural Thomas and The Pain and Cedric Burnside.
Visit sistersrhythmandbrews.com for more information.
