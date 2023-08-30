Bend artist Teafly Peterson was severely sleep-deprived for 20 years before they received a diagnosis for their mental illness at 34.
“(The sleep disorder) was intense, and it was something that was invisible. So when I started getting treatment for it, my life shifted, and it got better. And then I got diagnosed with bipolar, which was also another answer to a lot of things that felt invisible for a really long time,” Teafly said.
In the middle of the exhibit will be a full-sized bed, on which visitors will be invited to lounge amongst Teafly’s larger-than-life colorful pillows. The bed is representative of stepping into Teafly’s little brain cloud — their name for their mental illness — and an emblem of their recovery from a sleep disorder.
The bed also symbolizes rest as a sacred human need.
Teafly has realized it’s healthiest to work part time and sought out jobs that align with their values.
They spend mornings cleaning Bend restaurant Spork and pre-recording to host the afternoons on radio channel 101.7,
allowing them freedom from obligations after 11 a.m. and the time and space to create art.
“It takes a lot of shedding the expectations of others,” they said. “It’s a nice little life.”
The intention behind Teafly’s art is simple.
It comes from a desire to make things and to mark their life’s journey and is ultimately for themself, they said.
But Teafly has a clear hope behind the release of “So You Have A Little Brain Cloud.” They hope to destigmatize mental illness and help others living with it to feel less alone.
In the book, they describe living with mental illness as living in 6 inches of syrup. It’s really annoying, but with the right tools, it’s manageable, they said.
After sharing their intention to launch the book and the details of their own mental illness, Teafly received a flood of responses from community members about their loved ones struggling with mental illness.
The responses were devastatingly similar: “I haven’t said that to anyone,” they would tell Teafly face to face.
Teafly suddenly became the repository for parents, in-laws and others struggling to live with mental illness or supporting a loved one living with mental illness while living in a world that was keeping them silent.
“It’s scary because no one even knows how to describe it. We don’t take time to listen to people describe it. We don’t take time to sit and go ‘What’s inside me that’s keeping me from feeling like I can’t say these things,’” Teafly said.
