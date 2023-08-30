Bend artist Teafly Peterson was severely sleep-deprived for 20 years before they received a diagnosis for their mental illness at 34.

“(The sleep disorder) was intense, and it was something that was invisible. So when I started getting treatment for it, my life shifted, and it got better. And then I got diagnosed with bipolar, which was also another answer to a lot of things that felt invisible for a really long time,” Teafly said.

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.