With its abundant natural light, wrap-around staircase and two floors of display area, the Rotunda Gallery in Robert L. Barber Library on Central Oregon Community College’s Bend campus has hosted monthly art exhibits by students and alumni, traveling shows, retrospectives and more over the years.
But it’s safe to say that it has never hosted anything quite like the current exhibit: “In Full Bloom” features watercolors and sketches of flowers by President Emeritus Robert L. Barber — the school’s president from 1990 until 2004.
The exhibit — which Barber’s former COCC art instructor, Bill Hoppe, pithily called “The Bob Barber Show in the Bob Barber Library” — opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and displays through March 27. It’s also the first-ever show the 75-year-old Barber, who began painting in 2006, shortly before COCC opted to name the library after him.
“They ended up surprising me,” he said. “Let’s just say there was a tremendous amount of activity and work over a number of years to get the funding and permission to do this, and so in some ways it was a way of recognizing that.”
It was during Barber’s tenure that area voters approved the $13.9 million library, which opened in April 1998. The November 1994 ballot measure passed after a 1993 ballot measure failed to catch fire.
“This was built by the taxpayers with their resources,” Barber said. “The first time it went on (the ballot), it didn’t pass. The second time it went on, we had more time to explain why we were doing it,” he said.
Taking up painting had not been on his retirement agenda, Barber said.
“Like most retirees, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, so my wife and I started teaching English in other countries,” he said. South Korea, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico are among the countries where they’ve lived and taught.
“While we were teaching English, we took Spanish lessons. The significance of that is when we were in Cusco, Peru, our Spanish teacher was an artist,” Barber said. One day, their Spanish teacher told them to go register for an art class at the community library.
“We looked at each other and we said, ‘We don’t do art.’ And she said, ‘I don’t care. You’re going there to learn Spanish.’”
Within two weeks of starting the art class, as his wife, Wendy Howard, prepared to leave, Barber told her, “You know, I’m having a lot of fun here.”
“In Full Bloom” includes a gladiola he painted during the second or third week of that class — a work that showed his promise, and prompted his art instructor to ask how long he’d been painting.
“I said, ‘I’ve never painted,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘When you go back to the States, I really encourage you to get a teacher. I think you’ll really enjoy it.’”
Encouraged, Barber did just that, beginning private studies with master watercolorist Winnie Givot at her Sisters area studio. Givot taught him the difference between “looking” and “seeing,” he said.
She also encouraged him to take more art classes, and Barber was soon back at COCC, this time as a part-time student, first in the classroom of Bill Hoppe
“I had him in a lot of my classes and watched him address this desire to fulfill something that he had always wanted to do. If that isn’t what community colleges are about, I don’t know what,” said Hoppe, who recently retired from his role as associate professor of art.
Returning to the college he once presided over made for an interesting experience, Barber said.
“We had an agreement that (Hoppe) would not tell his students who I was, and I would just be like a regular old student, which was a great deal of fun because I could listen to all the students’ complaints and issues. About two years later, they figured out who I was because I kept parking in the faculty parking lot.”
Barber spent a total of three years studying art at COCC, where “he was a very good student,” Hoppe said. “He had no clue of how long things take. How much one puts into a work of art, and so forth. (But) he really dedicated himself to it, and decided he wanted to paint flowers.”
Hoppe’s lighthearted approach in the studio helped him get through the learning curve, Barber said. “(Hoppe) is a very playful artist, and he takes great joy. He kind of taught me how to find joy in art, whether it was working with lines or playing with colors, or mixing colors, and just being creative. If it didn’t work, you just painted over it.” (“I just give them permission,” Hoppe said. “It doesn’t take much more than that, just ‘Go ahead. Do it. Let me see.’”)
About a year or more into his studies at COCC, Barber still had misgivings about his abilities as a watercolorist, but in instructor Judy Hoiness’ classroom, he learned he didn’t have to go light on paint.
“I was trying to paint like a classic watercolorist, where it’s very light and airy and flows,” Barber said. “As you can tell by what I do, I paint a little bit more bold than that. She said, ‘There’s really no reason you can’t paint in watercolor in bold fashion.’ … She taught me that each artist finds their niche and what they like to do. So I learned to paint boldly with watercolor.”
During his career in college administration, he was comfortable examining structures, processes and budgets.
“I think it’s fair to say that even though I enjoyed my work, it wasn’t a joyful experience,” Barber said. Becoming an artist marked a sea change for him.
“One of the things art did for me was drive me away from that style, if you will, and to see things differently — see joy in a flower, connect with nature,” he said.
Barber, a lifelong gardener whose favorite flower is the lily, was drawn to paint flowers. As to why, he quotes the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who said, “When we look into the heart of a flower, we see clouds, sunshine, minerals, time, the earth, and everything else in the cosmos in it.”
“There’s a spirit to most flowers, and that’s why people are drawn to them,” Barber said. “And it’s joyful. As you paint, you’re concentrating on looking at the essence, the form, the shape and all that stuff. It becomes a form of meditation for some people. … I find that for me, painting is a meditative process.”
Having his first exhibit at the library that bears his name feels “very safe,” Barber said. “COCC is kind of like home to me, and it’s a very pretty place to show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.