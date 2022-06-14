If you’ve never been to a concert at the John Gray Amphitheater in Sunriver, it’s a lovely and laid-back place to enjoy an evening of music. Past summers have brought acts like Jonny Lang, The Temptations, Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and Melissa Etheridge to the venue.
This year, it’s eclectic singer-songwriter Elle King who’ll roll into the resort to play a show. At one point, King was best known as the daughter of comedian and actor Rob Schneider, but she’s been working hard to change that ever since.
She started by going platinum with her 2015 debut album “Love Stuff,” and she has followed that up with another album, a whole bunch of tours, four Grammy nominations, a handful of other awards and a few big hits — most recently “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” a collaboration with country superstar Miranda Lambert that features both big beats and some hyperactive banjo pickin'.
King is one of those rare artists who can move effortlessly between country and rock ‘n’ roll, and “Drunk” proves she could probably put together a pretty killer pop album, too, if she wanted to. So she’s talented, she’s versatile and she seems like a blast. Sounds like a fun night in Sunriver!
Elle King, with The Parnells: $55-$75, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver, sunriversharc.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
