Food
Lynne Szymanski’s first popcorn flavor, sriracha lime cheddar, was inspired by a chicken wing.
She continuously dreams up new popcorn flavors such as wasabi soy sesame, maple chipotle barbecue cheddar and banana cream pie with vanilla wafers.
A serial entrepreneur, Szymanski started BrownBag Popcorn Co. as a wholesale company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2014. Last month, she opened the company’s first retail store in downtown Bend.
“This is my grand finale, my dream,” said Szymanksi.
She sells out of certain flavors every day.
BrownBag Popcorn Co. has a different approach than most grocery store popcorn, onto which the flavoring is typically sprayed onto the kernels.
BrownBag’s artisan popcorn is added by hand in layers.
When the flavor combination involves spice, such as the spicy dill pickle, the spice is added first, and the other flavors layered on top.
I purchased two medium bags of popcorn ($9 each): one of the most popular flavor — the truffle parmesan black garlic — and another of a sweeter variety, the sea salt caramel white chocolate peanut butter.
Szymanksi’s truffle parmesan black garlic popcorn was inspired by a flank steak recipe. After biting into the popcorn, I noticed the flavors of the truffle oil, parmesan cheese and black pepper more closely resembled a fine meal than typical popcorn flavorings.
And as for the sea salt caramel white chocolate peanut butter popcorn, it was mind-blowing.
I love nothing more than a sweet-salty combination, and this popcorn was not only sweet and salty, but crunchy and creamy, too.
The most prominent flavor was the peanut butter, which was added so generously it clumped some of the kernels together. The sea salt, caramel and white chocolate were more subtle, but added a complementary complexity.
Service
The shop has 12 popcorn flavors in stock which rotate every couple of days except for the most popular flavors.
Every customer is invited to a tasting of the flavors on hand. Since the flavoring isn’t perfectly distributed over each kernel, Szymanski recommends customers try at least three kernels of each flavor for the full experience.
Atmosphere
The idea for the company was sparked when Szymanski visited her first craft brewery and realized there weren’t any snacks. She has partnered with 75 different breweries, including Boss Rambler Beer Club in Bend.
The store is not limited to popcorn. It also has a liquor license and sells beer and wine in addition to specialty items such as gourmet soda and bloody mary mixes. According to Szymanski’s research, it’s the only popcorn store with beer in the country, and possibly worldwide.
More info
Location: 920 NW Bond Street #106, Bend
Contact: 541-640-0646, brownbagpopcornco.com
Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $9-$36
Cuisine: Popcorn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.