Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts will present the new Art + Words Literary Festival Thursday and Friday, with events taking place at Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Ave., and Oregon State University-Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave.
The two-day event includes performances, talks, workshops and more, and will convene writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists with the aim of fostering collaboration and inspiration across artforms, according to a press announcement.
"Readers, writers, makers and creatives of all experience levels are invited to get curious, share their stories and take creative risks," reads the press release.
Cost of the event is $100, and includes all talks, workshops, opening and closing receptions.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
