Art Meets Wine in the High Desert, a weeklong fundraiser supporting nonprofits that provide essential services in the community, wraps up Saturday with a live, all-inclusive wine tasting and art expo at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic Recreation Center in Sunriver.
Attendees can enjoy tastings from wineries including Abacela Winery, Anam Cara Cellars, Delfino Vineyards, Ken Wright Cellars, Lady Hill Vineyards, Lava Estate Winery, Left Coast Estate and Maragas Winery, among others. The $55 ticket includes a charcuterie item, a paella station, a glass of wine and the music of Wil Kinky.
Bidding is open for the more than 50 items in the Virtual Silent Auction, viewable at artmeetswine.org and the pieces will be on display at Saturday's event, where bidding will conclude Saturday. For the expo, artists from the Artists’ Gallery in Sunriver will be providing live demonstrations, offering an opportunity to meet local artists and purchase their art. Participating artists include Laura Jo Sherman, pastel artist; Amy Pfeiffer, jewelry artist; Ken Marunowski, mixed media painter; Charlene Virts Pine, needle baskets artist and sculptor, and Bonnie Junell, painter.
Two separately seated sessions will take place at 2 and 5 p.m., respectively. Proceeds support the Sunriver Women’s Club’s philanthropy program, which helps nonprofits in south Deschutes County. Visit artmeetswine.org for tickets and more info.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
