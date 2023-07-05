{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ceb355a2-7fff-3cc5-aaba-fab5634c78ec”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ceb355a2-7fff-3cc5-aaba-fab5634c78ec”}Bend Artist Taylor Manoles’{/span} {span id=”docs-internal-guid-ceb355a2-7fff-3cc5-aaba-fab5634c78ec”}“{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ceb355a2-7fff-3cc5-aaba-fab5634c78ec”}Painted Hills” art won{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ceb355a2-7fff-3cc5-aaba-fab5634c78ec”} 2023 the Curator’s Choice Award.{/span}{/span}
High Desert Museum
Attendees discuss a piece of art during the 2022 "Art in the West" closing party.
High Desert Museum
In honor of the High Desert’s inspirational landscape, cultures and history, The High Desert Museum in Bend is once again hosting “Art in the West.” The annual fine art exhibition and silent auction opens Saturday at the museum, where it will display through Sept. 22.
The artwork being displayed are from the exhibit award winners and selected artists from throughout the region, which extends from the Eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau. Registration to bid and preview the exhibit on the High Desert Museum website is underway, with bidding set to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds help support participating artists and museum programs.
Bend artist Taylor Manoles’ oil painting “Painted Hills” won the 2023 Curator’s Choice Award. According to her bio in the show’s gallery guide, Manoles explores faith and human experience through her landscape oils, which she shows locally, around the Pacific Northwest and online. In 2022, Southwest Art Magazine featured her painting “Sparks Lake Sunrise” on its cover.
Montana Artist Barbara Van Cleve’s “Horse Heaven” won the Jury’s Choice Award. The stunning black and white photo features a herd of horses grazing in a meadow against a mountainous backdrop. Van Cleve, whose work has been featured in over 60 solo and 100 group art exhibits, has a few photos in this year’s exhibition. The highly accomplished artist is working working on a documentary of her life story.
On Sept. 22, the High Desert Museum will host a closing night party from 6 to 8 p.m. The celebration will be a chance for viewers to engage with participating artists and take in live demonstrations, along with live music, food and libations. Winning bidders will be able to bring their works home with them after 8. Registration for this event can be found at highdesertmuseum.org.
