In honor of the High Desert’s inspirational landscape, cultures and history, The High Desert Museum in Bend is once again hosting “Art in the West.” The annual fine art exhibition and silent auction opens Saturday at the museum, where it will display through Sept. 22.

The artwork being displayed are from the exhibit award winners and selected artists from throughout the region, which extends from the Eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau. Registration to bid and preview the exhibit on the High Desert Museum website is underway, with bidding set to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds help support participating artists and museum programs.

"Moving On" by Barbara Van Cleve

Montana artist Barbara Van Cleve's "Moving On" is part of the 2023 "Art in the West" exhibition at the High Desert Museum.
