The High Desert Museum’s annual “Art in the West,” a juried exhibit featuring works by 50 artists, is on display now through Oct. 3.
In the annual show, the invited artists express their responses to the landscapes, history, cultures and wildlife of the High Desert region via sculpture, painting and photography.
For the first time, silent bidding will be available online, with the opportunity to purchase artwork outright as well. The bidding continues beyond this Virtual High Desert Rendezvous, the Museum’s signature fundraising gala, on Aug. 29, when it usually wraps up.
This year, the bidding continues through the exhibit’s Oct. 3 closing.
Opening bids for the art range from $100 to $5,000. Proceeds from the “Art in the West” auction help support the museum’s educational programs. A link to the gallery guide of the exhibit artwork is available at highdesertmuseum.org/art-in-the-west.
“We are excited to share the work of renowned artists in this invitation-only exhibition,” Executive Director Dana Whitelaw said in a press release. “The high-quality collection of artwork offers a variety of interpretations of High Desert cultures and landscapes.”
