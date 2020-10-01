Still time to bid on 'Art in the West' — The High Desert Museum's "Art in the West" exhibit and auction concludes Saturday. The annual juried exhibition and silent auction features art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, cultures and history of the High Desert West.
For the first time, the exhibit and auction are available online at highdesertmuseum.org/art-in-the-west. Auction proceeds help fund education programs at the nonprofit museum in Bend.
