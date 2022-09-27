22-07-Bjurstrom-portrait-BW.jpg

David Bjurstrom is the new executive director of Art in the High Desert, a popular highly ranked juried art show formerly held in Bend. The 2023 show will be held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond.

 Submitted photo

The popular annual fine art show Art in the High Desert, quiet since 2019, will be back in 2023, according to founders Dave and Carla Fox and new executive director David Bjurstrom.

The juried show was held each August from 2008 to 2019 on the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Focusing only on art, the show quickly earned a positive reputation among artists and high rankings in the art show industry based on artist sales. COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020, and with changing COVID restrictions calling into question whether the 2021 show might happen, the Foxes made clear their intentions to pass the baton in July of that year.

Art in the High Desert returns (copy) (copy)

Art in the High Desert had been an August presence in the Old Mill District from 2008 till 2019. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, after which founders Dave and Carla Fox announced their wish to step down. With a new director coming online, it will return in 2023, albeit at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.
Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

