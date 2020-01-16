High Desert Museum 2020 offerings — Due to an oversight by this reporter, the High Desert Museum and its upcoming art happenings were omitted from GO! Magazine's 2020 preview last week. Let's remedy that now: First up, Sara Siestreem, who joined the museum late last year as curator of art and community engagement, is conducting a winter art series that includes lectures and workshops focusing on Native American works in the collection. The February lecture is Feb. 6, followed by a workshop on Feb. 8. February will also see the opening of "Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon," created with the consent of the Burning Man organization, shares the art and culture of Burning Man, which draws 80,000 people and fosters a unique culture in the Nevada desert. "Natural Wanderment: Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness. A Selection of Photographs by Matika Wilbur" comes to the museum March 28-July 12. You'll also want to keep an eye peeled for the annual juried art exhibit "Art in the West," which returns July 18-Aug. 29. Unlike other works you'll find in the museum, "Art in the West" pieces are available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the museum. Look for more coverage of these and other shows in the weeks and months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.