The future of Art in the High Desert is up in the air, but one thing is not: Dave and Carla Fox, the founders and primary keepers of Bend’s premier art show over the past 12 years, are ready to break away.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the late-August show two consecutive years.
“It just seemed like this is a sensible time to kind of let it fade into the darkness out there,” Dave Fox said. “It may be that down the road, there might be another possibility to put something together, once things kind of settle out, if they do in our lifetimes.”
Getting a glimpse of life outside the show’s demands played a factor in their decision, as did other considerations — ones involving family time and four grandkids they don’t usually see in the summertime.
“Too much work to do,” Carla Fox said. In a telling anecdote, Fox told GO! that in 2008, the show’s inaugural year, she and Dave bought kayaks. They used them only a few times that summer.
When AHD was canceled last year, they used their boats again — for the first time in 12 years.
“I was overwhelmed when I figured that out,” Fox said.
Then there’s the income lost by diverting their attention away from her art career, part of which involves teaching. The work of planning, organizing, finding sponsors, jurying and more that the show requires begins eight to 10 months ahead of the show.
Prior to last year, through the Herculean efforts of the Foxes and the nonprofit’s small working board, Art in the High Desert took place annually on the west bank of the Deschutes River, where it passes through the Old Mill District. Through the years, the intent and execution of AHD remained the same: hosting a competitive art show honoring juried artists from around the country and region, right in the Foxes home of Central Oregon.
By design, Art in the High Desert never sought to be a festival, the Foxes noted. Absent were the spectacle and multiple amenities of other events, such as live music, jumpy houses, beer gardens and food vendors.
Several years ago, Art in the High Desert invited the public to see the jurying process firsthand, and the 110 or so artists who were juried in and journeyed here each year accomplished what they’d intended: selling their work over the course of the three-day show. AHD consistently ranked highly in the Art Fair SourceBook, a bible of the industry, in terms of sales.
Then came the pandemic. In December 2020, AHD released a letter to artists, volunteers and supporters letting them know that due to uncertainties relating to the pandemic, the show would be canceled for the second consecutive year. Below those explicatory first few paragraphs were the plans — or, rather, lack of plans — for AHD beyond 2021.
“The board is looking for a new director who would need to develop a new team (with the past board’s help). This director will have specific skills that fit into the AHD model: a person who has extensive background as a show artist and/or background in producing top level juried art & craft shows,” the letter read in part. “The new team will need to renew, re-establish, and create new partnerships and address financing for a paid director position. With the help of a reliable working Board, Carla & Dave Fox have guided AHD, mostly unpaid, as a gift to artists and the Central Oregon community for 12 years.”
Any possible director would need to make a living wage, and the new board would need to be prepared to roll up sleeves and work, not just advise, the letter noted.
“We have said for two or three or four years, at least to the artists, or anybody who’d listen, ‘We can’t keep doing this. We need someone else to take it over,’” Carla Fox said.
“It’s a little bittersweet. I’m happy right now that I’m not doing all the work. I’m working on my jewelry, and I’ve got new things happening. I’ve been working on online classes — I’ve developed a new in-person class. I teach metalsmithing.”
Fox described a recent visit to AHD’s home, the Old Mill District — whose staff Art in the High Desert has long enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with, she said — as bittersweet.
“I know that the closer it gets to August, the sadder I’m going to be,” she said. “Walking the site and thinking of how wonderful it was, and all the artists, and all the good feelings, that weekend was a real high for us. Maybe we’ll go out of town that weekend, or something else.”
The Foxes welcome ideas and input for keeping Art in the High Desert alive. In an email to GO!, Carla wrote: “How important is it for AHD to continue? Are others ready to step-up, help, donate money, sponsor? Those interested should email to: info@artinthehighdesert.com.”
