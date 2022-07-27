This week and next, Art in Public Places is displaying artist renderings of proposed sculptures for two roundabouts. The first is at Powers Road and Brookswood Boulevard in southwest Bend, and the second at Empire Avenue and Butler Market Road/27th Street in northeast Bend.

The sculpture designs will display for one week each at the Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., and at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road. Community members are invited to give their input on the finalists’ works of art mutually selected by the Art in Public Places board and a City of Bend representative.

Michael Stutz Press Image - Empire.jpg

Fallbrook, California, artist Michael Stutz's proposed sculpture for the Empire Avenue roundabout.

Jessica Bodner Press Image - Powers (1).jpg

This piece by artist Jessica Bodner of Emigrant, Montana, is in contention for future installation at Powers Road and Brookswood Boulevard in southwest Bend. 
