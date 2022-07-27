This week and next, Art in Public Places is displaying artist renderings of proposed sculptures for two roundabouts. The first is at Powers Road and Brookswood Boulevard in southwest Bend, and the second at Empire Avenue and Butler Market Road/27th Street in northeast Bend.
The sculpture designs will display for one week each at the Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., and at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road. Community members are invited to give their input on the finalists’ works of art mutually selected by the Art in Public Places board and a City of Bend representative.
The Powers and Brookswood Roundabout proposals will display at Downtown Bend Library through Monday before moving to Larkspur Center Tuesday through Aug. 9.
Empire Avenue and Butler Market Roundabout proposals will be on hand at Larkspur Community Center through Monday, then head to the Downtown Library Tuesday through Aug. 9.
The three artists for Empire roundabout are Jodie Bliss of Monument, Colorado; Jan Hoy, of Coupeville, Washington; and Michael Stutz of Fallbrook, California. The four artists for Powers roundabout are Jessica Bodner of Emigrant, Montana; Damon Hyldreth of San Francisco; Michael Szabo also of San Francisco; and Joshua Wiener of Boulder, Colorado. The sculptures selected for each roundabout are anticipated to be installed in the first half of 2023.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.