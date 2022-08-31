Art in Public Places announced Wednesday two new roundabout sculptures coming to the City of Bend's public art collection.
Sculptor Joshua Wiener will build "You and I" at Brookswood Boulevard and Powers in southwest Bend. The sculpture is made up of five 12-foot-high figures that will appear to move and create new perspectives as one circles the roundabout.
And at Empire Avenue/Butler Market Road and 27th Street in northeast Bend, Michael Stutz will create his proposed sculpture, "Golden Squirrel’s Wondrous World." The piece's "woven steel wheel connects the timber mills from Bend’s past, the rolling wheels of cars, and a hamster wheel — humorously representing the routine of daily life," according to Art in Public Places, a nonprofit that gifts art to locations around Bend. Public art in Bend is funded by the nonprofit Bend Foundation, founded and funded by Brooks Scanlon and Brooks Resources Corporation, as well as community donations.
The pieces were selected after a public input process. Comments from the public for "You and I" included "The energy and playfulness fit the neighborhood well." For "Golden Squirrel's Wondrous World," one comment said, "It is beautiful with a bit of whimsy."
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
