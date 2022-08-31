Art in Public Places announced Wednesday two new roundabout sculptures coming to the City of Bend's public art collection.

Sculptor Joshua Wiener will build "You and I" at Brookswood Boulevard and Powers in southwest Bend. The sculpture is made up of five 12-foot-high figures that will appear to move and create new perspectives as one circles the roundabout.   

