Nicola Carpinelli of Hearts Unknown Education, standing, upper right, has been leading youth painting classes at Layor Art Supply in Bend. The classes began to ward off anxiety and depression in children, rates of which have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A participant in the summer art classes at Layor Art Supply created for kids 8 to 18 and culminating with a show Friday at Layor, located in downtown Bend.
Friday is International Youth Day, and if you want to celebrate, get thee to Layor Art Supply in downtown Bend.
The United Nations created Youth Day “to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve (sustainability goals) and leave no one behind,” according to un.org.
And to celebrate the day, Hearts Unknown Education, Layor Art Supply and KPOV are teaming to show paintings created by community kids ages 8 to 18 in an event from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring art, music, refreshments and giveaways.
The event will feature dozens of pieces that came out of two weekly art classes — one for kids 8 to 13, the other for 14 to 18 — launched three months ago by Dead Poets Foundation, which through art and awareness, works to prevent suicide and raise awareness.
That organization’s founder, Bend painter Nicola Carpinelli leads the art-class program under the name Hearts Unknown Education, or HUE.
“It’s been such an amazing thing for the kids,” said Carpinelli, who launched the classes and HUE in order to stave off the rising rates of anxiety and depression in children amid the pandemic. The emphasis is on “creative wellness,” and as the classes and ambitions have grown, so, too, has a need to find a larger space, and the ultimate goal for Carpinelli and HUE board members is to offer classes five days a week in its own space.
Along with painting, the facility would offer instruction in disciplines such as yoga, meditation, cooking, poetry and more, Carpinelli said.
“What we’re trying to do here is we want to create a space where kids can land and be consistent there for them on a daily, after-school basis. They can come one day a week. They can come five days a week,” he said.
“I want them painting at easels, not at little tables like at elementary school,” Carpinelli said. “I want them to feel like real artists.”
For Friday’s show, he tasked them each to dream up and paint a flower that has never existed — “make it as weird and cool as possible” — as well as name them, he said.
“Some of them, I’m not kidding — and I’m super critical of artwork — some of them could be at the Met,” he said.
Fall classes will start up in early September, Carpinelli said, and if you know a kid 8 to 18 who is struggling amid the political and social strife, you can email Carpinelli at nicola@deadpoetsfoundation.org.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
