Regular readers may notice that The Bulletin highlights the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area a lot, but right now, the Badlands is showing something way more colorful than I have ever seen in all my years hiking there.

I have walked the area’s flat and dusty trails mainly during cooler times of the year, when the sun beating down on you is less unpleasant than when it’s 90 degrees out. I’ve hiked it at sunset and even rambled through it for a moonlight wander with the Friends of the Badlands (Fobbits) well over a decade ago, but I’ve never seen it at sunrise, and I’ve certainly never seen it in bloom with as many wildflowers as it currently has.

Badlands in Bloom-03.jpg

Wild buckwheat is a prominent bloom currently growing in the Badlands.
Badlands in Bloom-09.jpg

One of the last of the dwarf monkeyflowers still blooming in the Oregon Badlands on July 8.
