Regular readers may notice that The Bulletin highlights the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area a lot, but right now, the Badlands is showing something way more colorful than I have ever seen in all my years hiking there.
I have walked the area’s flat and dusty trails mainly during cooler times of the year, when the sun beating down on you is less unpleasant than when it’s 90 degrees out. I’ve hiked it at sunset and even rambled through it for a moonlight wander with the Friends of the Badlands (Fobbits) well over a decade ago, but I’ve never seen it at sunrise, and I’ve certainly never seen it in bloom with as many wildflowers as it currently has.
The speaker noted that this year, thanks to all the snow and late-season rainfall we got here in Central and Eastern Oregon, the desert and sagebrush seas are experiencing a boom of blooms. And it’s not just locally either, much of the West was drenched and has been experiencing these super blooms.
That talk piqued my interest in taking a hike in the wilderness area, but the forecasts kept giving me pause. I really didn’t think that sweating buckets for a quick look at potential flowers was worth it. So I modified my plan and set an alarm for 4:45 a.m. last Saturday in hope of seeing this sagebrush desert washed with color while the rest of the world was still asleep.
I headed to the Badlands Rock trailhead and was not surprised to find no other vehicles there just before sunrise. The weather was perfect, with no wind and a cool 58 degrees to greet me when I stepped out of my car into the quiet morning.
Almost immediately, I found out what ODNA had been referring to: a few steps onto the trail, a bunch of dusty maidens, a small white and pink flower in the aster family. Immediately I felt giddy, like when I was a kid playing Eye Spy or doing a hidden object puzzle. I scanned the typically dry landscape as the pinkish hues of the rising sun began to illuminate the sage and bitterbrush and was met with more stunners like granite prickly phlox, bunch grasses, yarrow, wild buckwheat and Oregon sunshine. Even the juniper trees with their twisted trunks shined in the new daylight like nothing I had seen.
I ended up only walking along the dusty trail for a little less than a mile before turning back as the pangs from my missed breakfast were starting to hit. In that short distance I saw more color and wildflowers than I have ever seen out in the badlands, and no off-trailing was required to get a closer look at them.
Sorry, no bikes
While wildflower numbers are starting to dwindle as the summer cooks the land more, one thing that is persistent about the Badlands is the fight to keep wheels off of it. Hikers, dogs on leash, horses and wheelchairs are the only things allowed in this landscape, so keep the bikes at home.
While there are signs posted at the trailheads, many visitors miss them and some frustrated lovers of the Badlands have even carved “no bikes, no strollers” into trail markers within the wilderness area. Looking down at that sandy soil shows that not everyone got that message as even on my short, early morning walk I found more than a few tire tracks. If you are itching for a ride, there are several trails east of Bend that are open and welcome bikers and offer a bit more complexity to your rides including Horse Ridge and Dry River Canyon; the latter is open from September through January.
Worth the alarm
Trails and outdoor areas east of Bend are great when the weather cools and the mountains start to get their annual snowpacks, but that doesn’t mean you have to avoid the dusty, sagebrush seas such as the Badlands Wilderness Area the rest of the year.
The cooler parts of the day are ideal for exploring out here, and the results of either an early alarm or a twilight stroll are spectacular. Seeing this place teeming with so much vibrancy thanks to the flowers and those blue and golden hours adds so much to an outing here. Just remember that we share this area with wildlife, so stay aware of your surroundings, stay on the trail, stay hydrated and stay curious.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
