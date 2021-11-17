As restaurants continue to resume normalcy, some are offering dine-in Thanksgiving options this season. Others are doing both dine-in and take-out. A few restaurants are offering side dishes or special turkey offerings. Below is a selection of area restaurants and caterers offering meals this holiday:

Roam

Roam, located at 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend, is open Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 p.m. for four-course prix fixe dinner.

Cost is $52 per person, $19 children 6-12, free for children under 5. Contact: 541-382-7626 or roambend.com

Course One

Charcuterie Plate — artisan-cured meats, cheese, olives, nuts, relishes, assortment of dips

Course Two (choose one)

Butternut Squash Bisque — goat cheese crostini and fried sage

Poached Pear Salad — mixed greens, bleu cheese, candied hazelnuts, champagne vinaigrette

Course Three (choose one)

Herb roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, rosemary sage stuffing, turkey gravy, bacon and heirloom tomato green beans, cranberry sauce

Slow roasted prime rib of beef with roasted Frangelico yams, whipped potatoes, bacon and heirloom tomato green beans, au jus, creamy horseradish

King Salmon en Croute wrapped in puff pastry, dijon mustard, sauce beurre blanc, with bacon and heirloom tomato green beans, rosemary sage stuffing

Pit Smoked Carlton Farm Ham with roasted Frangelico yams, bacon and heirloom tomato green beans, rosemary sage stuffing, or

Vegetarian Platter with roasted frangelico yams, heirloom tomato green beans, vegan stuffing, whipped potatoes

Course Four (choose one)

Classic pumpkin pie with whipped cream

Dutch apple pie with whipped cream (or vanilla ice cream)

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree, 718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend, is offering a Thanksgiving catering menu. Order by Friday and pick up on Wednesday.

Contact: 541-241-5306 facebook.com/lemontreebytwochefstravels

Sixteen- to 18-pound fresh, brined, roasted turkey and two quarts gravy, $120

Herbed Stuffing serves 10-12, $40 (add chorizo, $50)

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes. One quart, $20

Butter Parslied Carrots. One quart, $15

Fresh Cranberry Sauce. One quart, $20

Panamanian Potato Salad with fresh beets one quart, $20 (add chicken, $25)

Old-fashioned corn pudding (serves 10-12), $30

Challah braid, $15

Coronation salad, one quart, $25 (platter with fruits and greens, $40)

Shakshuka, one quart, $20

Crab cakes with dipping sauces, $65 per dozen

Colossal shrimp cocktail with dipping sauce, $2.50 per shrimp

Whole Quiche (serves 10-12) $65

Hosemade pesto, 1 pint, $15

Green Coyote Savory sauce, $16

Squirrel on Fire hot sauce, $18

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie, $30

Whole Lemoncurd Cheeesecake, $65

Carrot Cake, $60

Lemon Toasted Coconut Cake, $65

Chocolate Raspberry Chamboard Torte, $80

Chocolate Nutella Torte, $75

Flourless Chocolate Espresso Tart, $10

Lemon Blueberry Scone, $9

157071465_m.jpg

Thanksgiving may be a week away, but the time to order your meal needs from area restaurants and caterers is quickly approaching. 

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 594 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend, is open Thanksgiving Day from 1 to 6 p.m. (reservations recommended), and the holiday menu is available for pick up. Order by Tuesday for pick up on Thanksgiving by 1:15 p.m. Contact: bendphoenix.com or 541-317-0727

Starter (choose One)

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque or second soup (to be determined)

Crab bisque (add $2)

Raspberry salad — Sweet baby greens, sundried cranberries, toasted walnuts, raspberries and French goat cheese, served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Garden Salad — Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and a cheddar jack cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, 1000 island, Caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry, sesame-soy vinaigrette, house herb vinaigrette or honey mustard dressing

Caesar salad—Fresh cut hearts of romaine, sourdough croutons, and parmesan, tossed with classic Caesar dressing

Entrees (choose one)

Roasted Turkey, $40 — Slow-roasted turkey topped with gravy, choice of white or dark meat

Prime Rib, $50 — 10-ounce Double R Ranch Prime Rib, served with au jus and creamy horseradish

Herb Crusted Pork loin, $40 — Apple cider brined roasted pork loin, topped with an apple-sage cream sauce

Sides (choose three)

Whipped potatoes with turkey gravy

Traditional apple sage stuffing

Baked sweet potato gratin

Braised green beans with caramelized onions

Long grain rice pilaf with peppers, onions, and herbs

Dessert (choose one)

Pumpkin pie

New York cheese cake

Carson’s American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort

Carson’s American Kitchen, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver, is open for Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 8 p.m. Reservations and credit card holds required.

Contact: sunriverresort.com/carsons-american-kitchen-menus/thanksgiving-dinner or 541-593-3740

Main course

Prime rib (gluten free) — smoked and roasted 16 ounce king cut, whipped potatoes, honey glazed carrots and au jus, $55

Turkey (gluten- and dairy-free) brined and roasted turkey breast, confit dark meat, whipped potatoes, green beans, gravy and orange cranberry sauce, $48

Root vegetable tarte tartin (vegan) — Savory brown butter tart with gold potato, sweet potato, heirloom carrot, parsnip, red onion, winter herbs and Cypress Grove fromage blanc, $37

Available sides include sweet potato casserole, fried Brussels sprouts with bacon jam, green bean casserole, sausage and chestnut stuffing , vegetarian stuffing and more.

Jackalope Grill

Jackalope Grill, 750 NW Lava Road, Bend, will be open with regular menu and traditional Thanksgiving dinner. $32 per plate. Contact: 541-318-8435

Roasted, locally raised organic turkey

Granny Smith apple stuffing

Mama Rosemary’s pineapple-pecan sweet potato casserole

Mashed potatoes

Fresh vegetables

Turkey gravy

Chef’s cranberry preserves

Cody’s Country Catering

Cody’s, 900 SE Wilson Ave., Bend, is offering Thanksgiving takeout. Cost of meal for 10 people, $249.95, or up to 15 people, $325.95. Fewer than 10 people, $30 per person. Contact: bendcatering.com or 541-383-5014

Sliced, roasted turkey and old fashioned honey-mustard glazed ham

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Homemade stuffing

Candied yams

Green bean casserole

Cranberry sauce

Apple pie

Apple sauce

Fresh baked rolls with butter

Pumpkin pie

Served roasted Thanksgiving Turkey with vegetables on wooden background

This stock image of a Thanksgiving turkey is just a taste of what's in store next week from area restaurateurs and caterers.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

McMenamins, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, will be open with regular menu and Thanksgiving specials. Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Menu Orders must be place by 10 a.m. Monday at shopmcmenamins.com/thanksgiving-osf-traditional. (Be sure to order from Old St Francis School in Bend.) Contact: 541-382-5174.

$150, serves 6 to 8 people

Herb-roasted turkey with old fashioned turkey gravy and Fireside cranberry relish

Rolls and butter

Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Traditional dressing

Hazelnut-brown butter green beans

Pumpkin pie with whipped cream

Niblick and Greene’s

Niblick and Greene, 7535 Southwest Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond, is offering a take and heat Thanksgiving dinner. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Sunday. Pickup is between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Contact: niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Thanksgiving Dinner Plate (minimum of two per order) $29 each

Sliced roasted turkey breast with garlic herb butter

Cranberry sauce

Focaccia stuffing

Truffle parmesan mashed potatoes

Sage gravy

Caramelized Brussels sprouts

Dinner roll with butter

Slice of apple pie

Roasted and carved natural turkey breast, serves six to nine people, $65

Roasted & carved Natural whole turkey with garlic herb butter, serves eight to 10 people, $125

Honey baked spiral cut half ham, serves 10 to 12 people, $69

Side dishes (quart serves two to three) 1 pound serves three to four people

Cranberry Orange chutney sauce, one pint, $10

Spiced butternut squash soup, one quart, $16

Sage-pan jus gravey, one quart, $14

Candied yams, $12 per pound

Caramelized Brussels sprouts with shallot-parsley butter and applewood bacon, $14 per pound

Truffle and Parmesan Yukon gold mashed potatoes, $12 per pound

Focaccia-Herb stuffing $12 per pound

Season Chopped Salad — pomegranate jewels, walnuts, feta, celery heats, butternut squash, sherry shallot dressing, $40 per bowl

Focaccia, $18 (serves 12)

Desserts

Whole Pumpkin Pie $28

Whole Apple Pie $32

Whole Chocolate Pudding Pie $25

Mixed fresh baked cookie platter $24/dozen

Crumb cake $17

Curb-B-Q food truck

Cub-B-Q’s heat and serve Thanksgiving Dinner is $18 per person. Text your name and number of orders to 541 647-4772 by Monday. Pick up at On Tap truck, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend. Contact: bendsbestbbq.com

Sliced, Smoked Turkey

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Rolls

Green beans and bacon

Sweet potato casserole

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company

Cascade Lakes is offering an array of Thanksgiving sides at its Redmond (855 SW Seventh St.) and Bend (1441 SW Chandler Ave.) locations. Contact: (Redmond) 541-923-1795 or (Bend) 541-388-4998.

Order online at bit.ly/3kGiQMH to pick up Wednesday. Each side feeds four to six people.

Three sides, $40; five sides, $65; seven sides, $85; a la carte sides, $14

Baked smoked cheddar mac and cheese

Bread pudding stuffing, herbs, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms

Cast iron cornbread

Whipped mashed potatoes

Green Been casserole with crispy onions

Sweet potato casserole with maple glazed pecans

Roasted beats with granola, pickled red onion, spinach, ricotta and whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Big Ski’s Pierogi

Big Ski’s Pierogi, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend, is offering Thanksgiving pierogis. Contact: facebook.com/bigskiperogi or 541-706-0050

12 pierogis turkey and stuffing, six corn and six OG (original) pierogis, $21

24 turkey/stuffing, six corn and six OG pierogis, $39

48 turkey/stuffing, six corn and six OG pierogis, $75

Reporter: barb@barbgonzalezphotography.com

