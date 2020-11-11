The Centers for Disease Control recommends people wear masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. And with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, protective measures such as masks should be taken seriously. But that didn’t stop GO! from asking local comedians Gina Marie Christopher, Katy Ipock, Dillon Kolar and Cole Robeson for their help in demonstrating the do’s and don’ts of wearing masks. For information on future shows, visit Ipock’s comedy site, ipockpro.com.
