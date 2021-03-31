You won’t have to wait until May to see what April showers are bringing: This month, the Tower Theatre plans to get back to what it does best, offering live entertainment in the historic, 480-seat theater located on Wall Street in downtown Bend. When Deschutes County entered the Moderate Risk category according to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines three weeks ago, Tower Theatre Foundation executive director Ray Solley and the staff of the nonprofit theater began making preparations to reopen to the public. That starts with a Cocktail Cabaret event from Limelight Entertainment April 9 and 10.
“That allows us to go to 100 people in the theater again, which is the same parameters that we had back in November, when we were told to close a second time,” Solley said, adding that the same kinds of protocols will be in place, including seating that allows groups of people to maintain 6 feet between parties, along with other safety measures.
During the first closure, the Tower made efforts to keep up with the zeitgeist — and keep a little money coming in — with such efforts as Friday Night Popcorn, during which concession items were sold to accompany the public shift from concerts and other live entertainment to streaming entertainment at home. It also stayed in the public eye using its marquee to share messages such as “Keep calm and wash your hands.”
After the second shutdown began in November, the historic downtown Bend theater pivoted yet again, offering streaming entertainment to its patrons directly, with performances by acts such as We Banjo 3 and The Junebugs.
The plan for now is to offer a mix of live and streamed entertainment, Solley said. For example, The Junebugs will again perform via stream on April 15, and there’s a goal in the works of presenting the group live at the Tower in June.
Rather than rush to open the doors as soon as the county’s risk was downgraded to moderate, “We said, OK, we need to retrain people. We want to make sure everything is safe and clean, and we’re in the middle of some upgrades and enhancements and we wanted to get those done or at least out of the way,” Solley said. “I looked at the schedule and said, wait a second, the first live thing we could do would be the Cocktail Cabaret.”
There’s an earlier event, a raffle event in which a private party can win the chance to watch the college basketball finale at the Tower on April 8: “It’s open to the public to buy the raffle ticket; it’s not open to the public to show up unless they win,” Solley said.
The arrival of the Cocktail Cabaret is nearly perfect, as the theme of the evening is “And the Award Goes to …” — well-timed with the upcoming Academy Awards on April 25.
Brad Ruder of Limelight Entertainment will serve as the host, while musical director Scott Michaelsen will provide piano accompaniment for the show’s 17 numbers, all songs that were either Oscar winners or nominees.
But this isn’t the first time Limelight has attempted to present this particular show. The first time was in late March of last year at Seven Restaurant and Nightclub, “which as everyone knows was right around the time that it was ‘shelter in place, we’re going to do a lockdown for two weeks,’ so we had to cancel that show,” Ruder said. Refunds were issued.
When the Tower reopened after the first shutdown with limited seating of about 80 patrons in the theater, “I was like, ‘That’s, like, right up our alley’” in terms of crowd size, Ruder said. That led to last August’s Cocktail Cabaret, although it had a theme of “The Show Must Go On,” featuring show tunes touching on hope and courage.
The second abortive attempt to present “And the Award Goes to … “ show occurred last November.
“Everyone was on board, and so we set that up. Tickets were selling. we were rehearsing, and then literally, like, the Wednesday before our event is when Kate Brown said, ‘Hey we’re doing another lockdown,’ and we had to cancel it again,” he said, adding with a laugh, “So 0 for 2.”
Ruder is hoping the third time’s the charm. And even if it’s not, the arts will go on, he said.
“The arts will always persist,” he said. “Having people that are going to perform and stand on stage and create and entertain audiences is what nourishes the soul for people to get through these rough times. And that’s all we’re trying to do is continue that creation and give things to people that move them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.