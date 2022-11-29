In next week’s GO!, I’ll have an overview of the holiday concerts coming to the Tower Theatre between now and Christmas.
But the Tower’s holiday festivities actually start this week with The Cascade Chorale’s Holiday Magic concert and Monday night’s show by Hawaiian singer-songwriter Anuhea, who is on her All Is Bright Holiday Tour.
The name Anuhea translates from Hawaiian as a fragrance or cool breeze, and that’s a pretty good way to describe the woman’s blend of pop, reggae, R&B and Hawaiian music. She has been at it since 2009, cranking out hits and building a fan base that digs her ultra-melodic sound and irresistible island vibes.
There doesn’t seem to be any information online about what Anuhea will be playing on this tour, but presumably she’ll do some Christmas faves, Hawaiian style. Maybe she’ll do “Mele Kalikimaka”? Or maybe she won’t. Who knows? Sometimes, the beauty is in the mystery. Or something like that.
Anuhea: All is Bright Holiday Tour, with Keilana: 8 p.m. Monday, doors open at 7 p.m., $27.50-$47.50, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
