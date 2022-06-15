Anthony’s at the Old Mill District reintroduced happy hour in April. The restaurant, known best for its fresh Northwest seafood, offers happy hour specials every day of the week from 3-5 p.m. with the exception of concert nights at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
Happy hour is served in the bar and includes cocktails for just $7 and food specials such as the wild seared poke and Northwest Manila clams for $10.
I ordered the Limoncello Ginger Drop ($7) made with limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger, fresh lemon and garnished with candied ginger. It tasted lovely. It was made with fresh pulp from the lemon and the rim was dipped in sugar, but there was no sign of the candied ginger.
The Northwest Manila clams ($10, regularly $18), also on the happy hour menu, came to the table on a wavy, decorative plate with a small cup of melted butter on the side and a metal bowl for the shells.
The couple sitting next to me also ordered the clams. They said that the dish could have used a little more garlic, then handed me a small ramekin with leftover red pepper flakes.
The clams were steamed in clam nectar, olive oil, garlic and lemon and sprinkled with fresh parsley. The melted butter added a rich, creamy taste, but the couple was right — it needed something else.
I poured the rest of the red pepper flakes over the clams, a little more than I had intended, and took another bite. The added heat further enhanced the flavor, making it more complex.
A special three-course dinner called the sunset menu is also available weeknights until 5:30 p.m. for $29.
Service
The service is accommodating and professional. If someone wasn’t able help me right away, they let me know that a server would be with me soon.
Atmosphere
Anthony’s is fit for a special occasion. The front door opens to a grand foyer with a fireplace and the dining room tables are decorated with blue water glasses.
Reservations are highly recommended, but outdoor seating is on a walk-in basis.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
