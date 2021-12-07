The Tower Theatre (835 NW Wall St., Bend) has another busy week lined up for live music lovers. Let’s get to the details:
• Friday night brings the return of John Craigie, a rising folk-pop artist who wrings a lot of stories and emotional resonance out of his rich, warm voice, an acoustic guitar and minimal accompaniment. His 2020 album “Asterisk the Universe” goes down real smooth.
If you missed last week’s Gregory Alan Isakov show at the Tower and you wish you’d been there, make up for it by seeing Craigie. He sounds like a rootsier, bluesier Isakov from even farther out West.
John Craigie: $29.50-$43; 8 p.m. Friday
• On Monday, Canadian folk giant Bruce Cockburn will return to Bend after an eventful 2020 that saw him nominated for the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy (he has won 13 of them), inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and celebrated with the release of a double album of greatest hits.
Those hits were hand-picked by Cockburn himself and released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of his self-titled debut. Thirty-four albums later, he’s considered one of the great tunesmiths of his generation, thanks to favorites like “Wondering Where the Lions Are,” “If I Had a Rocket Launcher” and “Lovers in a Dangerous Time.” His Tower show will feature songs from across his career, from the 1960s to current times.
Bruce Cockburn: $42.50-$76; 7:30 p.m. Monday
• Maddie Poppe has not toiled in the music industry for as long as Bruce Cockburn (see previous bullet) or even John Craigie (see the bullet before that). But neither of those guys won season 16 of American Idol!
We are all on different journeys, as my mother used to say. Poppe is 23 years old, from a tiny town in Iowa and has already scored a couple of hit songs from her sophomore album “Whirlwind.” On Tuesday, she’ll bring her “Acoustic Christmas 2021” tour to Bend. Expect Christmas tunes, surely. And acoustic instruments? Seems likely, too.
Maddie Poppe: $25-$40; 7 p.m. Tuesday
• There’s a big difference between cover bands and tribute acts. The former plays songs by other bands. The latter tries to replicate the experience of seeing another band, right down to the clothes and the moves and the vibe — in addition to playing all the right notes.
Zoso is a tribute act, and a really good one. You know they’re good because their tribute to Led Zeppelin has taken them all over the world, playing thousands of gigs since 1995. As a Led Zeppelin tribute act, you don’t play thousands of gigs all over the world for 25 years if you don’t look and sound a heck of a lot like Led Zeppelin! In fact, the Chicago Sun-Times called Zoso “the closest to the original of any tribute.”
Zoso: $28-$55; 7 p.m. Wednesday
Buy tickets and get more info at towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
