Anderson
Liz and Dale Anderson, of Bend, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this summer with a campout with over 30 relatives from the Portland and Seattle area.
Mrs. Anderson was born July 19, 1928, in Wilton, North Dakota, and Mr. Anderson was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Clarkfield, Minnesota. They met at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota, and married on Dec. 28, 1949. They have two children, Steven (and Randi) of Eatonville, Washington, and Susan (and Scott) Templeton of Portland, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Anderson graduated from Bethesda School of Nursing and was a certified nursing assistant instructor for 18 years. She retired in 1988. Mr. Anderson graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in aeronautical engineering and earned an MBA from University of Southern California. He was project manager/business systems architect for Rockwell International for 33 years and worked on the Apollo and space shuttle programs. He retired in 1989.
Mrs. Anderson taught watercolor painting. She loves to play “Jeopardy!” and attend Bible study. Mr. Anderson plays electric bass and upright bass in two local bands, The Alleycats and The Old-Time Fiddlers. He has built a dozen or so musical instruments — Appalachian dulcimers, violins and harps. They attend Bend Church of the Nazarene and enjoy spending time with their family.
The couple have been married for 68 years and have lived in Bend for almost 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.