Donald and Diane (Ecker) Wadsworth, of Bend, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to Southeast Asia on a Star Clipper sailing cruise and land tour with friends and family.

The couple were married Dec. 8, 1979, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, in Portland. They have four children, Janet (and Rich) Evans, of Kirkland, Washington, Bruce (and Sharon Simmons), of Gladstone, Jeanne (and Bill) Howell, of Bend, and Brian, of Bozeman, Montana; five grandchildren.

Mr. Wadsworth was the director of radiology for Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Washington before retiring in 1992. He enjoys skiing, fishing, woodturning and upland bird hunting.

Mrs. Wadsworth was a dietitian and retired in 1979. She enjoys skiing, traveling, genealogy, fishing and gardening.

They have lived in Central Oregon 23 years.