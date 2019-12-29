Walter and Barbara (Lafek) Hrubesky, of Bend, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
The couple were married Jan. 2, 1970, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They have two children, Elizabeth Schneider, of Bend, and Courtenay Hrubesky, of Pasadena, California; two grandchildren.
Mr. Hrubesky retired in 2007 and enjoys watching the Green Bay Packers, gardening, cribbage and computers.
Mrs. Hrubesky also retired in 2007 and enjoys hiking, gardening, volunteering, knitting and reading.
The couple has lived in Central Oregon 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.