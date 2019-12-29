Walter and Barbara (Lafek) Hrubesky, of Bend, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The couple were married Jan. 2, 1970, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They have two children, Elizabeth Schneider, of Bend, and Courtenay Hrubesky, of Pasadena, California; two grandchildren.

Mr. Hrubesky retired in 2007 and enjoys watching the Green Bay Packers, gardening, cribbage and computers.

Mrs. Hrubesky also retired in 2007 and enjoys hiking, gardening, volunteering, knitting and reading.

The couple has lived in Central Oregon 13 years.