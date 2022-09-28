FOOD
A woman behind the counter at Angeline’s Bakery and Café told me I was glowing.
It was true. As I took in the cases filled with gluten-free and vegan baked goods before me, I realized my face was plastered with a smile.
The case directly to the right of the cashier was stuffed with gluten-free blueberry scones, gluten-free and vegan chocolate peanut butter rice crispy treats, gluten-free and dairy-free lavender marionberry muffins and more.
The case below it was filled with vegan baked goods including vegan cinnamon rolls, vegan zucchini lemon poppy bread, vegan chocolate donuts and vegan brownies.
On the other side of the cashier was another case with fresh bagels. Some of the bagels were dotted with poppy seeds and others were baked with cheese and herbs on top.
After following a gluten-free diet for eight years, my ears naturally perk up at the mention of the words “gluten-free.” As I took in the cases loaded with baked goods, the options seemed endless. So I asked the cashier for recommendations.
She candidly shared that the gluten-free bread was dry, so at her suggestion, I ordered the focaccia turkey pesto melt ($9.50) on a gluten-free tortilla (add $1.50). She also advised adding cream cheese, which I later regretted declining.
The ingredients inside the wrap were simple. There was turkey, tomato, red onion, green bell pepper, spinach and melted cheddar cheese. The pesto added flavor, but I could imagine how the cream cheese would have made it even better.
The cashier also pointed out the gluten-free vegan crumb cake with sweet orange and strawberry ($4.25). She added she had followed a gluten-free diet since 2003 and it was the best dessert she’d had.
Naturally, I trusted her counsel and ordered the crumb cake, too. It was incredible. The cake was soft and almost gooey in texture. Crunchy bits rested in the strawberry jam topping, which was drizzled with a sweet glaze.
My visit left me looking forward to my next trip to Sisters.
Service
Angeline’s is set up to order at the counter, from which the cashier happily offered recommendations. The food I ordered was ready in just minutes.
Atmosphere
As I walked toward the bakery, another woman walked out the door with hands full of brightly colored orange and green juices. The outdoor patio and the inside of the café were similarly bursting with vibrant colors. The patio chairs were every color of the rainbow. Inside, the color theme was carried out in the paintings that were hung on the walls.
More info
Location: 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters
Contact: 541-549-9122, angelinesbakery.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily
Price Range: $2-$13
Cuisine: Bakery and café
