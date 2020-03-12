Singer-songwriters Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll will bring their gritty storytelling and wit to the Domino Room on Sunday as part of their co-headlining tour. Both have scored hits on their own and with other artists: Osborne co-wrote Tim McGraw’s 2003 single “Watch the Wind Blow By,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, while Carll was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for Lee Ann Womack’s version of his song, “Chances Are.” Sweden-born, New Orleans-based Osborne, who often tours with Southern rockers North Mississippi Allstars, released his most recent album, “Buddha and the Blues,” last year. Carll, who hails from Texas, also dropped a new album, “What it Is,” in 2019. Portland-based troubadour John Craigie will open the show.
Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll, with John Craigie: 8 p.m. Sunday, doors open at 7 p.m.; $30 plus fees in advance, $35 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.