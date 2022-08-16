There’s something for everyone at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend) this week. To wit:
HIP-HOP AND REGGAE
Two great tastes that go great together: Twin Cities underground rap giant Atmosphere and California reggae faves Iration are on the road together, and they’re calling it the “Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour.” It seems likely the local weather will cooperate, guaranteeing an evening of big beats, cool rhymes and irie vibes. The theme continues with the openers, Southern reggae-rock band Passafire and The Grouch, a founding member of West Coast indie hip-hop collective Living Legends. $45, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 4:30 p.m.
COUNTRY
With its expanded lineup this year, the amphitheater has moved into a zone where you can get a pretty good sense of who the biggest draws are based on who plays two nights in Bend instead of one. One of those artists this summer is Thomas Rhett, the country singer-songwriter who has not only written singles for big names like Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, he is a mega-star on his own, too, with 17 No. 1 singles and all six of his albums peaking in the top two of the country chart. Openers are Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. $100.25, 6:30 p.m. Friday (SOLD OUT) and Saturday, doors open 5 p.m.
BLUES AND SOUL
In terms of pure longevity and legendary-ness, there may be no show at Hayden Homes this summer that can compete with Monday’s bill, which features blues-rock giant Bonnie Raitt as the headliner, and gospel/soul icon Mavis Staples opening the evening. Raitt has experienced both critical and commercial success in her 50-year career, while Staples was a member of the legendary Staple Singers, who more or less soundtracked the civil rights movement, and has steered her own successful solo career since 1969. Both are members of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and both have Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Grammys. Sheesh! $46, 7 p.m. Monday, doors open 5:30 p.m.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
