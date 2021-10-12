After a summer that saw the venue host country and reggae, R&B and Christian music, hip-hop, symphonic pop, jam bands and whatever you'd call Primus covering Rush, the final two shows of Les Schwab Amphitheater's 2021 season are for the rockers.
Friday night brings underground faves from two different generations to co-headline the Schwab: Violent Femmes, the Midwestern folk-punkers who broke big in 1983 with their debut album and its enduring hit single, "Blister in the Sun." They'll co-headline with Flogging Molly, the Los Angeles-based band that has been cranking out rollicking Celtic punk-rock for more than 25 years, rising from small pubs to, well, places like the amphitheater.
Don't miss the opener, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, a supergroup of dudes from other punk bands (Swingin' Utters, NOFX, Lagwagon) who play covers of songs you know by heart. They rule!
Saturday night will be emo night at the Schwab, with a co-headlining show by Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday. The former, from Arizona, plays a particularly catchy brand of pop-rock and are best known for their 2001 hit "The Middle." Don't mistake them for a one-hit wonder, however; they have 10 good-to-excellent albums in their catalog and have influenced a whole bunch of bands over the past two decades.
Taking Back Sunday are from New York, and while they never had the same kind of mainstream breakthrough as Jimmy Eat World, they are revered in the world of poppy punk and emo. If you like your punk rock catchy but still fast and loud and shouty, Taking Back Sunday is for you.
If you still haven't scored a ticket, don't worry there are still seats available and as a special deal, any ticket purchased for either show in person from the Ticket Mill will receive a custom amphitheater silipint.
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: $45; 5:30 p.m. Friday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday: $45; 6 p.m. Saturday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
