For more than 20 years, My Morning Jacket has been pushing and pulling on the boundaries of roots-rock.
The Kentucky band’s new self-titled album doesn’t come out till late October, but the first two singles — “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and “Love Love Love” — find Jim James and company dabbling in pulsing psychedelia, lush harmonies and earthy funk.
This is no surprise; My Morning Jacket has been doing that all along, and especially since 2005, when their fourth album, “Z,” wriggled out from under the Beach Boys-meets-Southern rock sound established by their first three albums. Of course, it should be said that those first three albums are stone-cold classics. If you haven’t heard 2001’s gorgeous and reverberant “At Dawn” or 2003’s more raucous “It Still Moves,” good news: You have time to spin them both many times between now and the band’s first-ever Bend show on Sunday.
My Morning Jacket, with Durand Jones & The Indications: $46; 6 p.m. Sunday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
